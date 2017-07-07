4 jockeys accused of hazing juvenile in locker room at racetrack

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Four men from Texas have been arrested on multiple criminal charges after being accused of hazing a juvenile in June at Delta Downs Racetrack and Casino near Vinton, La., according to Louisiana State Police.

Sgt. James Anderson said the State Police investigation determined:

“Troopers conducted an investigation into the allegations and determined jockeys at the race track threw buckets of ice water on a juvenile male victim and sprayed shaving cream on him. The suspects then carried the victim into the jockey’s locker room and held him down on the floor. While several suspects held the victim down, one of the suspects used a pair of electric clippers to shave off the victim’s eyebrows and shave gaps into his hair. Another suspect used a shaving razor and shaved the remainder of the victim’s eyebrows off. After shaving the victim’s eyebrows off, another suspect pulled the victim’s pants down and threw hot sauce on his genitals.”

A video of the victim being sexually harassed, with his genitals exposed, was shared to Facebook supporting the victim’s allegations.

State Police secured warrants and arrested the four men on July 5, 2017.

Miguel Tejeda, 40, of Stockdale, TX, was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, aggravated battery, sexual battery, video voyeurism.

Juan Garcia, 42, of Manvel, TX, was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, aggravated battery, sexual battery, video voyeurism.

Damian Martinez, 23, of San Antonio, TX, was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, aggravated battery, sexual battery, video voyeurism.

Rolando Cabrera, 32, of Brookshire, TX, was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, aggravated battery, sexual battery, video voyeurism.

All four suspects were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

State Police say the case remains under investigation and additional arrests are possible.