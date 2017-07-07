Acadiana Search and Rescue; efforts resume for Daisy Lynn

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Almost a month ago Acadiana Search and Rescue suspended their search for missing 18-year-old Daisy Lynn. That was mainly to avoid volunteer exhaustion, but now, they’re trying a new strategy to get the public involved in the search

Jeff Istre, with Acadiana Search and Rescue, says in hopes of drawing in more credible leads, they’ve implemented a new strategy.

A one thousand dollar cash reward is being offered for information leading to the location of Daisy Lynn.

According to Istre, the public is getting involved again, which prompted this weekend’s search.

Istre says, “We did receive a tip concerning the Oberlin area and we received another tip well as well giving a little bit more credibility to it. So, we’re going to focus a little more on that area a little harder than in the past.”

Volunteers are already signing up for the nearly 70 mile trip to Allen Parish.

“We are going to walk the creek instead of canoe it. We’re going to walk maybe a 2 mile stretch of the creek” Istre said.

He and the crew are also looking for 10 to 15 ATVs to assist in the search.

“We’re going to be going out a long ways so we’re putting ice chest on the four wheelers. You can carry your drinks and some food in there. We ask that they do have a tow strap or a chain to bring with them, they’re going to be riding in teams of two with an ATV buddy in case one breaks down you can pull the other one back, we don’t want to leave anybody stranded out there.”

The group plans to meet in Jennings Saturday morning at 6 am in the Walmart parking lot.