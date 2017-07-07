Animal shelter in Lafayette desperately needs donations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette animal shelter called ‘Safe Haven Animal Rescue’ is asking the community’s help to improve the living conditions of their dogs, and to make sure they find their forever home.

Vicky Ham and her daughter Alicia Goodwin started the shelter with a dream.

“It’s been her [Ham’s] dream for her whole life. She quit her job of 13 years to follow her dream and I pushed her to start it, so we’re a team, we’re going to make it happen,” said Goodwin.

And they need a lot to make sure they can stay open.

“Donations, whether it’s a cooler fan, blankets, beds, food, monetary, it’s all out of donations and it’s coming out of my pocket,” said Ham.

The shelter workers rescue dogs that would have been euthanized.

They’re asking for donations for things like swamp fans, to keep the dogs cool in the Louisiana heat.

“We take them in and we vet them and we spayed them, neuter and adopt them out. We also have dogs here from other rescues that we board for them,” said Ham.

“Every fan in here is out of our pockets, the beds, the bowls, the buckets, it’s everything, and if not it came from donations,” said Goodwin.

And they need people to adopt some of the dogs they already have, to keep their dream alive.

“I’m a stepping stone in getting them out of the kill shelters. It’s just a dream I have, I love dogs,” said Ham.

If you’d like to donate to the organization or adopt/foster a dog from the Safe Haven, you can visit their website.