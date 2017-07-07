Bishop Deshotel closes Catholic Social Services

(The Daily Advertiser) – The Diocese of Lafayette said Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel is closing Catholic Social Services.

According to Diocesan Spokeswoman Blue Rolfes, the primary function of the office is to facilitate catholic adoptions. Rolfes said the agency handled only two adoptions over last five years.

“It’s a trend nationwide toward private adotions.” Rolfes said. “I guess more people are keeping their babies or if they are considering adoption, they are going through public or private agencies.”

Rolfes said the office will be consolidating with the Diocese of Baton Rouge and all of its files are being transferred there.

Many people confuse Catholic Social Services with Catholic Services of Acadiana, which is the agency responsible for operations like St. Joseph Diner and the St. Joseph Shelter for Men, the New Life Center, Stella Maris Center and the Monsignor Sigur Center.

Executive director Kim Boudreaux said none of those services will be affected by the closing.

“We are not affiliated with Catholic Social Services,” Boudreaux said.

The Office of Social Services provides services to all people whose lives are touched by an unplanned pregnancy and to advocate and educate that adoption is a selfless, loving choice.