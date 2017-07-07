Court documents explain how suspect in Mamou officer-involved shooting got out of jail for 2015 crime

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Dejuan Guillory, an attempted burglary suspect, was killed yesterday morning following an altercation with an Evangeline Paris deputy, State Police say.

The investigation is ongoing and active but one question remains.

Why was Guillory not in prison for a crime he committed in 2015?

Investigators say Guillory tried to steal an ATM from a Citizen’s Bank using a backhoe in August of 2015.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say Guillory starting firing an assault rifle.

Investigators said they found 12 shell casings near the backhoe.

This lead to Guillory being convicted of attempted first-degree murder and theft.

According to a document given to KLFY at the Evangeline Parish Courthouse clerk’s office, Guillory was “sentenced to serve 10 years at hard labor with the Department of Corrections with five years suspended and placed on five years active supervised probation upon release.”

Guillory served time from August of 2015 to December of 2016 while awaiting trial.

It was at that time that the state moved to dismiss the remaining charges.

The time that Guillory served made him a free man.

The dismissed charges allowed Guillory to be on the streets of Reeton School Road in the early hours of Thursday morning when the deputy shooting occurred.