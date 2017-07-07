Crime of the Week

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying a suspect responsible for an Attempted Homicide in Lafayette.On June 24, 2017 at approximately 10:15 p.m. Lafayette Police responded to the 1300 block of Moss St. in reference to shots fired. An unknown male entered the building during an event and began firing into a crowd striking two victims. He exited through a rear door and was last seen fleeing the location on foot. He is described as a tall light skin black male, slim build.If you have any information about this crime or know the identity of the suspect, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS day or night. Remember, all callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Advertisement