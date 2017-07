LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This month’s 2nd Saturday Artwalk happens this weekend in Downtown Lafayette.

The monthly event is free to the public and showcases many independent art galleries, studios and art houses.

Whether you are an aficionado or a casual art fan, you can explore Downtown Lafayette’s Cultural District this Saturday from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

For a list of galleries and exhibits, CLICK HERE.