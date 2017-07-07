LPSS announces leadership changes at multiple schools

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – The Lafayette Parish School System has announced several new principals for next year.

Connie Fontenot will be principal of Duson Elementary.

Chad Guillory will be principal of Paul Breaux Middle.

Venus Soileau will be principal of Scott Middle.

Alex Melton will be principal of the Early College Academy.

Fontenot was an LPSS teacher for 10 years and an LPSS assistant principal for eight years, most recently at S.J. Montgomery Elementary. She has been named Woman of the Year and Single Parent of the Year by the National Association for University Women. While at Duson Elementary, she was a teacher of the year winner.

Guillory has taught third grade in Baton Rouge and math at Broussard Middle. He previously was at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy as an interventionist and assistant principal. He also was an assistant principal at Comeaux High. He was teacher of the year at Broussard Middle, and a nominee for the Louisiana Association of Teachers of Mathematics Teacher of the Year.

Soileau has worked in LPSS as an English teacher at Paul Breaux, as well as a data analyst, interventionist and assistant principal at Acadian Middle. She also was the instructional strategist at Scott Middle. Most recently, she was assistant principal at Paul Breaux Middle. She was the 2012 Lafayette Parish middle school teacher of the year.

Melton has spent the past five years as assistant principal at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy. Prior to that, he was a math teacher and middle school dean at Episcopal School of Acadiana. He also was a math teacher at Broussard Middle and Cathedral-Carmel School.

In addition:

Katherine Rayburn has been named assistant principal at Katharine Drexel.

Dawn Weimer will be assistant principal at J.W. Faulk Elementary.

Paula Broussard will be assistant principal at S.J. Montgomery Elementary.

Laurie Venable will be assistant principal at Ossun Elementary.

Peggy Stefan and Gerald Comeaux will be assistant principals at Comeaux High.

The district is currently advertising vacant assistant principal positions at Carencro Heights Elementary, Duson Elementary, L. Leo Judice Elementary, Paul Breaux Middle, Edgar Martin Middle, Judice Middle and David Thibodaux.