Man booked for armed robbery of a store while already charged with the robbery of another

ST LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office booked a man on a count of armed robbery of a store after the man was already booked and charged with an armed robbery of another store.

Cordy Brown was in the St. Landry Parish Jail for the June 10 armed robbery of Hebert’s Corner Store.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said that when officers interviewed Brown for the robbery of Hebert’s Corner store, they noticed tattoos that matched surveillance footage from an armed robbery case at the Singh Quick Stop on June 9.

Authorities also noticed that the robberies were similar in nature and that the suspect in both robberies was using the same gun and was wearing the same clothes.

Guidroz stated that the investigation on the robberies is continuing.