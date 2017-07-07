Tigers receive freshman All-American Recognition

LSU players Zach Watson and Eric Walker have received Freshman All-America recognition from Baseball America magazine and from D1 Baseball.com. Watson received first-team Freshman All-America recognition from D1 Baseball, and he was named a second-team Freshman All-American by Baseball America. Walker received first-team honors from both D1 Baseball and Baseball America.

Watson, a product of Ruston, La., hit a team-best .317 this season with nine doubles, three triples, nine homers, 37 RBI, 42 runs and 12 stolen bases. He led the Tigers in NCAA Tournament play by batting .333 (16-for-48) in 12 games with one double, five homers, 10 RBI, 12 runs and four steals. Watson launched two home runs in consecutive games against Texas Southern and Southeastern Louisiana in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, becoming the first LSU player to homer four times in a regional since 2001. Watson batted .357 (5-for-14) in the regional with four homers, seven RBI and five runs. Walker, a right-hander from Arlington, Texas, was 8-2 this season with a 3.48 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 95.2 innings. He defeated Rice in the championship game of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, firing eight shutout innings with no walks and eight strikeouts while limiting the Owls to seven hits.

Walker was also the winning pitcher in the SEC Tournament championship game, as he worked 7.2 innings to defeat Arkansas, allowing just one run on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.