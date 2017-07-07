Two men arrested for flagging down driver then robbing him

ST, LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection with a May 29 armed robbery of a driver.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, a man stopped to try to help a pick-up truck who were flashing their lights at him.

The victim told authorities that once he stopped one of the men in the truck got out with a pistol and ordered the driver to the ground.

Guidroz added that another male left the truck and stole a laptop, 9mm pistol, flashlight, smartphone and the victim’s wallet. After that, the victim was told to run away.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the truck was stolen in Sunset the night before. When officers recovered the vehicle, they found the victim’s stolen laptop.

On Wednesday, officers showed the victim surveillance video of the men who stole his truck attempting to break into a home

Guidroz said that the victim was able to point out 3 of the 5 men that were involved in his robbery.

With the assistance Sunset Police, the suspects were identified.

One of the men was Davinus Kennerson who was in the parish jail on an arrest for a home invasion

A warrant was issued for Vontrail Derousseaux and he was arrested on Thursday.

The third man identified by the victim, Kendall Pierre is in the Lasalle Correctional Center and will be transferred to the St. Landry jail to be processed, according to Guidorz .