UPDATE: Cecilia teen reported missing in Alexandria found safe

UPDATE: Family members say the teen has been located and is safe.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) – A teenage girl from Cecilia has been reported missing in Alexandria.

Alexandria Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Ta’Shayla Broussard, who was last seen on Friday, June 30, in the 200 block of 4th Street in Alexandria.

Police say she left the area on foot. Broussard is described as about 5’4″ tall and weighing 135 lbs.

She reportedly does not have the resources to return home.

Anyone who sees Ta’Shayla Broussard, or has any information that could help locate her, is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call APD Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.