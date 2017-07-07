Update on Deputy involved shooting in Mamou

VILLE PLATTE, La (KLFY) – Here are updated details on the fatal deputy-involved shooting in Mamou on Thursday.

Investigators say a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Dejuan Guillory during a fight after an alleged attempted burglary.

Yesterday’s events were not Guillory’s first run in with the law.

In August of 2015, Guillory was charged with attempted first-degree murder and theft for stealing an ATM from a Citizen’s Bank in Mamou and shooting at officers.

Guillory was sentenced to jail and remained there from August 2015 until December 2016 when he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of simple criminal damage to property.

The Evangeline Parish clerk of court’s office said he was sentenced to 10 years of hard labor, with five years suspended and placed on five years of supervised probation upon his release.

Guillory was given credit for time served.

Note: this story has been updated and corrected to show Guillory plead to a lesser charge of simple criminal damage to property and that he was given credit for time served and was released.