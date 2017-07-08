Garth Brooks gives 89-year-old woman surprise of a lifetime in Lafayette

Laura Bertaut of Slidell received the birthday gift of a lifetime.

On July 2, the day before turning 89 years old, she attended Garth Brooks’ final concert at the Cajundome in Lafayette. Laura was there with her daughter, Holly Dickman of Gonzales and grand-daughter, Dayna Burkhardt of Slidell.

For Laura, the concert in itself was an incredible surprise, as an extra ticket became available at the last minute.

But that’s nothing compared to what happened inside the arena.

Laura had a sign that read, “ELVIS WAS MY LAST CONCERT,” and as she held it up during the show, it made an appearance on the Jumbotron.

“They heard that Garth pays attention to signs,” explains Lori Bertaut, Laura’s other daughter with whom she resides.

Although Lori was not at the concert, she got the full scoop.

“When they held it up and it got on the Jumbotron, it got the attention it needed,” she says. “Garth saw the sign and started asking questions – who’s the lady with the sign, what’s her name. He got off the stage and walked down, and found out it was her birthday. He asked what her favorite Elvis song was, and she couldn’t think of one in particular.”

So Brooks serenaded the birthday girl with “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” one of his hits from 1989, before gifting her with his guitar.

The video has gone viral in a matter of days, as various news outlets are reporting on this special serenade.

How is Laura handling her new-found fame? “She is overwhelmed,” Lori says. “She was surprised that out of all the people there, he picked her to do this. Of course, there were probably not many 89 year olds in that group. Now, the big decision is where to put the guitar. “I am thinking we’ll hang it over my fireplace at home.”