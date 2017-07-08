One person arrested after allegedly shooting at off-duty deputy in Charenton

CHARENTON, La. (KLFY) Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the area of Chitimacha Trail and Flatown Road in Charenton.

A press release from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office states that the shooting happened at approximately 5:00 a.m. when an off-duty deputy exited his residence and saw two people standing near a parked vehicle, who then fled on foot.

According to the release, the deputy identified himself as law enforcement and ordered the suspects to stop.

Several gunshots were then fired in the direction of the deputy with the deputy returning fire.

The deputy was not injured, the release states.

During a search of the area for the suspects, deputies located 24- year-old Terrel Williams, IV of Franklin, La.

Deputies found evidence that Williams had entered onto private property and was attempting to steal the wheels from the vehicle. There were also 3 active warrants for his arrest.

Williams was arrested and booked on the following warrants:

Warrant for failure to appear on the charges of battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, and criminal damage to property

Warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family

Warrant for failure to appear on the charges of failure to stop at a stop sign and no driver’s license

Additional charges of trespassing and attempted theft are pending, the release states.

The shooting remains under investigation.