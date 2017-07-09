4 jockeys arrested after hazing incident at Delta Downs race track

AP Published:
Photo Credit: MGN

VINTON, La. (AP) – Four horse racing jockeys have been arrested following a hazing incident in a locker room at Delta Downs racetrack.

Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman James Anderson says jockeys are accused of throwing buckets of ice water on a juvenile boy, who was a licensed racing employee, spraying shaving cream on him, throwing hot sauce on his genitals and posting a picture to the social media website, Facebook.

KPLC-TV reports troopers began investigating in June. Arrest warrants were issued this week.

Facing charges of criminal conspiracy, aggravated battery, sexual battery and video voyeurism are 40-year-old Miguel Tejeda, of Stockdale, Texas; 42-year-old Juan Garcia, of Manvel, Texas; 23-year-old Damian Martinez, of San Antonio, Texas; and 32-year-old Rolando Cabrera, of Brookshire, Texas.

Anderson, in a statement Friday, said additional arrests are possible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s