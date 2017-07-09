Church Point Police: High-speed chase ends in Lafayette after suspect gives up

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – A domestic disturbance suspect led officers on a high speed chase from Church Point to Lafayette Sunday afternoon before pulling over and being arrested.

The chase began shortly after 4 p.m., when the suspect fled from officers who were responded to a domestic disturbance in the Church Point area, Capt. Mark Gilliam said.

The suspect drove from Church Point through Vatican and Scott, La. eventually coming into Lafayette as officers from the Church Point Police Department tailed him.

With assistance from Lafayette Police, Gilliam said the suspect was apprehended after he drove into the Waffle House parking lot on the Evangeline Thruway and stopped.

The suspects name and details on the alleged incident for which he was being sought prior to the pursuit were not immediately available.

Gilliam said he faces several charges included aggravated flight from an officer.

No injuries were reported.