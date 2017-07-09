Dequicy Police take escaped work release inmate from Beauregard Parish into custody

UPDATE:

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, Jonathan Ashcraft was located in DeQuincy and taken into custody by the DeQuincy Police Department.

Lake Charles, La. – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a work release inmate.

Detectives say on Saturday, July 8 at approximately 10:00 p.m., 29 year old Jonathan Ashcraft walked away from a fast food restaurant on Nelson Road in Lake Charles where he was employed as a work release inmate.

Ashcraft was housed at the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office Southwest Transitional Work Release Program which is located at the former Phelps Correctional Center.

He was last seen in the area of Country Club Road and Nelson Road in Lake Charles at approximately 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

Ashcraft is 5’11”, and 120 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

Detectives say he was wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants with a red stripe.

Please say Ashcraft has brown hair now, not the orange-looking hair in the attached picture, and he no longer has facial hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3605.