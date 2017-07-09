Here’s when Acadiana kids go back to school

Most Acadiana public and private schools will resume classes in a little more than a month. Many schools will hold orientation sessions in the days and weeks leading up to the first day of class.

Public schools in Lafayette Parish, St. Landry Parish and Acadia Parish return Aug. 9.

St. Mary Parish students return Aug. 8. Evangeline Parish students return Aug. 10. St. Martin Parish students return Aug. 15.

In Iberia Parish, students in first through 12th grades report Aug. 4. Preschool and kindergarten students report Aug. 10.

And in Vermilion Parish, first through 12th-grade students report Aug. 10, while preschool and kindergarten students report Aug. 15.

Acadiana Renaissance and Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academies return Aug 9. Willow Charter Academy resumes Aug. 8.

Here is a look at local private school start dates, as available:

Cathedral-Carmel School:

First- through eighth-grade students report Aug. 9.

Kindergarten boys report Aug 10.

Preschool boys and kindergarten girls report Aug. 11.

Preschool girls and all kindergarten students report Aug. 14.

All preschool students report Aug. 15.

Our Lady of Fatima School:

First- through eighth-grade students report Aug. 9.

Preschool students have an altered schedule Aug. 10. Kindergarten students report for a full day.

Aug. 14 is the full day for preschool students.

St. Pius Elementary:

Aug. 9 is the first day for first through eighth grades, plus assigned preschool and kindergarten students. Aug. 10 is the first full day for some assigned preschool and kindergarten students.

St. Genevieve Elementary:

All students report Aug. 10.

St. Thomas More Catholic High:

All students report Aug. 9.

Sts. Peter and Paul:

Aug. 9 is the first day for first through eighth grades.

Aug. 10 is the first day for preschool and kindergarten boys.

Aug. 11 is the first day for preschool and kindergarten girls.

All students report Aug. 14.

Teurlings Catholic High:

Orientation is Aug. 9 for freshmen and sophomores, and Aug. 10 for juniors and seniors. Classes begin Aug. 11.

Ascension Episcopal School:

Aug. 10 is a half-day for students, while Aug. 11 is a full day. Aug. 14 is the first day for the River Ranch campus.

Lafayette Christian Academy:

All students report Aug. 21.

John Paul the Great Academy:

All students report Aug. 10.

Episcopal School of Acadiana:

Aug. 16 is the first day for first through 12th grades. Aug. 23 is the first day for preschool and kindergarten.

Schools of the Sacred Heart:

Classes start Aug. 14.