Landry Family: Search for missing teen ‘Daisy Lynn’ now a recovery effort

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The search for missing teen Jacqueline ‘Daisy Lynn’ Landry has now turned into a recovery effort, according to the Landry family.

The 18 year old went missing on Tuesday, May 23 after leaving home for a party where she never arrived.

On Saturday, the family posted the following message on the “Finding Daisy Lynn” Facebook page.

” Update: As of 7/7/17 police are certain that this is now a search and RECOVERY for our precious Daisy girl. Many of you have been following our story and praying for our family. We can not tell you how much we appreciate each and every thought and prayer as we go through this journey in our lives. Our girl was and is very special and precious to each of us. So please continue to share our story and help us find our girl and bring her home and lay her to rest properly. We do not have any other information at this time to give. Just please don’t stop sharing, praying and believing that we will find her and bring her home. Join us on the journey of prayer that we pray everyday for the lord to have his hand completely over this situation and that everything that is supposed to be done is done. We serve a mighty God and we are believing in him. Thank you again for all your thoughts and prayers during this time.”