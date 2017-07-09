Morgan City Police: Convicted felon arrested for allegedly using illegal gun during fight

A convicted felon is back behind bars after police say he fired a gun at a vehicle during an argument.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, the incident happened on Saturday, July 8 at roughly 11 p.m. Investigators believe the suspect, Jalen A. Walker, 25, used a stolen gun.

The report states that Walker got in a physical fight with at least one person. After it was over, when the victims tried to leave, Walker allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

No one was injured.

During the investigation, police learned that the gun used was reported stolen and that Walker is not allowed to be in possession of a gun due to his prior criminal record.

Officials did not include information regarding his past incarceration.

Walker was located and arrested. He is charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of a dangerous instrumentalities, obstruction of justice, possession of a stolen firearm, and disturbing the peace.