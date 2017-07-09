VIDEO: Handcuffed man proposes mid-arrest

MUSKOGEE, OK (CNN) – A man in Oklahoma was being arrested when he decided to ask his girlfriend to marry him, and she said yes.

Police officers were in the process of arresting 35-year-old Brandon Thompson on six felony charges when he asked them if he could propose to his girlfriend before they took him away.

The arresting officers moved Thompson’s handcuffs from the back to the front, so he could place the engagement ring on his girlfriend’s finger when she accepted.

Police body cameras also caught the moment Thompson got down on one knee.

Before officers arrived, the family was in the front yard celebrating Thompson’s birthday and Independence Day, which fall on the same day.

“When you’re in love with somebody and you know that you want to spend the rest of your life with them, you just want them to know how you feel,” said Thompson when asked about the impromptu proposal.

His new fiancee pulled the couple’s savings together to bail Thompson out of jail. He was released the day after his arrest.

The couple says they will set a wedding date once Thompson’s legal troubles are resolved.