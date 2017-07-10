Affordable back-to-school uniforms

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The National Retail Federation reports the average family has nearly completed back to school shopping. Meanwhile, there are many people who haven’t started yet; especially families that are financially strapped.

There are several alternatives to find discounted school uniforms. One such option is to shop resale. The ‘Baby & Me Boutique’ on Jefferson Street in Lafayette belongs to The DesOrmeaux Foundation.

The shop is one of the foundation’s ministries. “It’s a price that you can afford. Like we said earlier, children don’t out-wear their clothes they out-grow them,” says Brenda DesOrmeaux.

DesOrmeaux says all the shop items have been donated including the school uniforms. She explains the foundation uses the money for its Women’s Center which supports pregnancy and provides family resources. “It helps our community too because we help them get back into the community with hope for the future,” says DesOrmeaux.

‘Baby & Me Boutique’ Manager, Bonnie Robichaux says they pay close attention to what they offer to the public. “We’re very particular about what we put out on our racks. It’s gently used and new items,” adds Robichaux.

The shop has prices as low as 79 cents and school uniforms (each piece) below two dollars. Robichaux explains every child deserves a fair chance — regardless of how little money their parents may have.

“We all grew up that way. Things were tight we never knew what level of society we belonged in. We were just children. We want children to feel like children and to be able to go to school; and to focus on their work so they can accomplish what they need to do,” adds Robichaux.