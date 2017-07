LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana is hosting an annual fundraiser this week in Lafayette.

The Celebrity Waiter Dinner will be held Wednesday, July 12th at the V.N. Hall in Abbeville from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

It’s the organization’s biggest fundraiser, featuring local celebrities waiting tables, a cocktail hour, live music, a silent auction and more.

