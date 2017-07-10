City of New Iberia to conduct smoke testing on sewer lines Wednesday

The following is a news release from the City of New Iberia:

Weather permitting, at 8:00 am on July 12, 2017, City crews will be smoke testing sanitary sewer lines in the vicinity of the following streets:

1800 – 1900 Blk. Squirrell Run Drive (From Pintail to Darby Lane)

Hummingbird Lane

400 – 700 Blk. Darby Lane

Wildwood Drive

Lakeside Drive

Spanish Loop

Linda Drive

The smoke used during testing is non-toxic, leaves no residue and creates no fire hazard.

Any questions may be directed to the City of New Iberia Wastewater Department at 337-369-2362.