Eunice Police searching for missing elderly man

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Police in Eunice are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

David Hardy, 78, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and Crocs (shoes) around 3 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017.

Hardly left his home driving a silver Mustang with the Louisiana license plate: PAK497. Hardy is described as a black male.

Eunice Police says Hardy suffers from memory loss. Hardy in the past has reportedly driven the vehicle until he runs out of gas then leaves the vehicle parked and takes off walking.

Anyone who sees Hardy or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626.

