Formerly incarcerated get fresh start with National Suit Drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – July marks a month of new beginnings for those coming out of jail. Change is embraced with the annual National Suit Drive. This year marks a full decade since the program began.

The program is partnered and run by Men’s Warehouse and Refined by Fire Ministries. It aims to donate professional attire to local homeless shelters where they are given out to those looking to join the workforce.

The most common group being those coming out of incarceration.

“It’s a fresh start. It’s kind of a new beginning to their life. They’ve done the process to get back to where they are. All we’re doing is putting nice clothes on them and getting them ready for the interview. They’ve done the hardest part so we’re just kind of topping it off,” says Men’s Warehouse Store Manager Lucas Reyes.

The program is not only a testament to the community efforts in Lafayette and the state of Louisiana, but also the appreciation of the people trying to change their lives.

“The people are so humble. They come in with what seems to be nothing but just gladness and joy. Their expectations are not too high but also at the same time we always try to meet those expectations and then when you give them the product, they just glow,” Reyes adds.

In the ten years since the beginning of the National Suit Drive, over 10 million donations have been totaled.

Professional attire donations for men and women are being accepted through the rest of July at any Men’s Warehouse throughout the state.