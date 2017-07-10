Fugitive sex offender from Jefferson Davis Parish captured in north Louisiana

William Bell (Photo Courtesy: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

WILDSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Authorities say a fugitive convicted sex offender, who was wanted on felony charges out, has been transported back to Jefferson Davis Parish after being apprehended in Concordia Parish last week.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, said William Ricardo Bell was captured by the U.S. Marshal’s Service on July 7, 2017, after being tipped off that he was hiding at relative’s home in Wildsville, La.

Bell, who was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2004, was wanted on felony charges of unlawful use of a social networking site, failure to notify address change, and the misdemeanor charge of failure to renew sex offender card.

He was booked into the Concordia Parish jail on July 7, 2017, and transported back today to Jefferson Davis Parish jail and booked on the above charges, Ivey said.

 

