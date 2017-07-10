Grand Coteau man accused of sexual battery of a juvenile

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 19-year-old man from Grand Coteau has been accused of sexual battery of a juvenile, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said detectives began investigating the case on July 6, 2017, when the mother of the juvenile victim notified authorities that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by Lawrence Kenneth Richard.

The mother told investigators that the victim’s stepfather caught Richard in the act, authorities say.

The juvenile said she was assaulted by Richard on two other occasions, according to Guidroz.

After key evidence and statements were obtained, Richard was questioned and then booked into the parish jail on two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile.

Richard refused to speak to detectives without an attorney present, Guidroz said.