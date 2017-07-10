Grand Coteau man accused of sexual battery of a juvenile

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Lawrence Kenneth Richard (Photo Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 19-year-old man from Grand Coteau has been accused of sexual battery of a juvenile, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said detectives began investigating the case on July 6, 2017, when the mother of the juvenile victim notified authorities that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by Lawrence Kenneth Richard.

The mother told investigators that the victim’s stepfather caught Richard in the act, authorities say.

The juvenile said she was assaulted by Richard on two other occasions, according to Guidroz.

After key evidence and statements were obtained, Richard was questioned and then booked into the parish jail on two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile.

Richard refused to speak to detectives without an attorney present, Guidroz said.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s