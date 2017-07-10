North Louisiana man arrested on domestic violence charges in incident near Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man on domestic violence charges last week while investigating a welfare concern.

Deputies were dispatched to Sharon Road near Opelousas on July 8, 2017, to met with a victim of domestic violence.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said, “The victim had visible scratches on her face, neck, and chest. Upon closer observation by the deputies, the victim also had bruises on her face, arms, and an injury to her right eye.”

The victim told deputies that her boyfriend, Robert Smithey, 55, of Woodward, La., had punched her in the face.

Major Eddie Thibodaux tells News 10 Woodward, La. is located off of US 165 near Jena in northern Louisiana.

Smithey also allegedly destroyed her bedroom and bathroom then began choking her with his hands and then a rag around her neck, Guidroz said.

Smithley held her captive in the bedroom destroying her cell phone then continued to beat her until her escape, according to authorities.

He refused to answer questions and was found to be in possession of the stolen cards.

Smithey was arrested and transported to the parish jail and booked on charges of domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, simple criminal damage, and theft under $750.

He was not given a bond and must appear in front of a district judge for a Gwen’s Law hearing on Thursday.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz issued a statement about the case saying:

“No one should suffer these domestic issues whether it is verbal altercations, violation of protection orders or physical abuse. Any relationship that becomes violent needs to be addressed immediately. There are local and state agencies that are open 24 hours a day, seven (7) days a week for shelters and counseling. We have a zero tolerance for domestic abuse and will arrest the predominate aggressor in every case.”