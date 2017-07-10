State Police release new information about fatal officer-involved shooting near Mamou

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police have released new information about the fatal officer-involved shooting on July 6, 2017, near Mamou, La.

State Police say they are conducting the investigation at the request of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department as it involved one of their deputies.

The following information about the investigation is what Louisiana State Police have released Monday afternoon in a news release:

At approximately 04:10 a.m., the Deputy was dispatched to a reported theft of an ATV and subsequently cleared that call.

Upon resuming patrol and still within the nearby area, the Deputy made a traffic stop on a 4-wheeler (ATV) on Retton School Rd @ Chad Ln.

The Deputy made contact with the driver of the ATV (Dejuan Guillory, B/M, 27 yoa), and his passenger (Dequince Brown, B/F, 21 yoa).

The Deputy asked Guillory and Brown for legal identification, which neither possessed.

During this initial interaction, Guillory struck the Deputy in the head, knocking him to the ground, dazing him with a possible loss of consciousness.

The Deputy was able to rise to his feet, draw his firearm and gave verbal commands for Guillory to lie on the ground.

Guillory laid down on his stomach and the Deputy attempted to handcuff Guillory.

During handcuffing, a struggle ensued.

Brown approached the Deputy from behind and began to choke and bite him.

During the struggle with Guillory and Brown, the Deputy shot Guillory with his duty weapon.

The Deputy returned to his unit and called for assistance. The investigation is active and ongoing. Investigative elements remaining in this case include ballistics, trajectory, toxicology, DNA analysis, autopsy report, and additional interviews. It should be noted that the patrol vehicle was equipped with an in-car camera system which State Police has in its possession and will be conducting analysis of the device. It should also be noted that evidence from the crime scene indicates that a handcuff was only applied to Guillory’s right arm. The handcuff was significantly damaged and had to be cut off post autopsy. We ask the community for patience as this investigation continues. No further information will be released at this time.

KLFY will have more on this story as more information becomes available.