Baton Rouge man arrested on 400 counts of child pornography possession

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – A Baton Rouge man has been arrested on 400 counts of possession of child pornography, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Michael Toups, 60, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 400 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children.

Toups’ arrest is the result of a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Landry issued a statement on Toups’ arrest saying:

“This egregious crime will not be tolerated by my office. We will continue to do all we can to rid our State of child predators.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has investigated thousands of computer crimes that have victimized children from infants to 16 years of age.

To report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506.