Cutting down energy bills with an efficiency specialist

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Heat can cause a lot of problems in the summer, but the real damage can come from inside your home.

Energy bills can be inflated as a result of not staying efficient with how your home uses energy.

Garrison Harrison, a Utilities Conservation Specialist for Lafayette Utilities System, has the job of visiting homes to get a second set of eyes on the problems that may be causing raised costs.

According to Harrison, there are two methods in order to make a change. “Conservation is altering habits to save energy so in other words setting up a thermostat so you’re a little warmer, but saving energy. Energy efficiency is your appliances running the same but taking less energy,” says Harrison.

Harrison sites three tiers that he analyzes when coming into a home; air conditioning, appliances, and lighting.

Once Harrison makes his one time visit, he leaves the responsibility in the hands of the bill payer. “You’ve probably heard the saying, give a man a fish and he eats that fish. Teach him how to fish and he eats forever,” says Harrison.

Harrison recommends registering online with the Lafayette Utilities System to keep track of energy usage by the hour.