LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating the pickup truck that was spotted hauling a stolen dirt bike.

Cpl. John Mowell said a two-tone Dodge Dakota was spotted turning onto LA 92 from US 167 and heading toward the Milton area.

Anyone with any information about the pickup truck is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-236-5636 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.