Edwards heading to Rhode Island for governors’ meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Rhode Island this week to meet with other governors from around the nation.

The Democratic governor’s office said Edwards will leave Louisiana on Wednesday for the National Governors Association summer meeting in Providence. Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the governors during the meeting.

While there, Edwards will be part of a panel discussion with FEMA Administrator Brock Long about disaster recovery and building more resilient communities.

Louisiana’s governor also will participate in a meeting of the Council of Governors — 10 governors, Republican and Democrat, chosen by President Donald Trump to discuss homeland defense and National Guard issues.

Edwards is expected to return to Louisiana on Saturday.