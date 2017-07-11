Edwards heading to Rhode Island for governors’ meeting

By Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Rhode Island this week to meet with other governors from around the nation.

The Democratic governor’s office said Edwards will leave Louisiana on Wednesday for the National Governors Association summer meeting in Providence. Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the governors during the meeting.

While there, Edwards will be part of a panel discussion with FEMA Administrator Brock Long about disaster recovery and building more resilient communities.

Louisiana’s governor also will participate in a meeting of the Council of Governors — 10 governors, Republican and Democrat, chosen by President Donald Trump to discuss homeland defense and National Guard issues.

Edwards is expected to return to Louisiana on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s