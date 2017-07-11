Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Duck Breast & Truffle Emulsion in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Duck Breast & Truffle Emulsion.

Here’s the full recipe for this delicious dish:

Duck Breast & Truffle Emulsion

4 duck breast, boneless

sea salt, fresh ground black pepper

duck spice

Truffle Emulsion

Score the skin of the duck breast with a paring knife. Season the breast with sea salt, pepper & duck spice. Heat a skillet over medium heat and place the duck breast skin side down. Sear until the duck skin is golden brown then turn the heat down to medium low and cook until all the fat is rendered out and the skin is crisp. Turn over and cook on the meat side until medium rare (135 – 140 degrees). Remove to a plate to rest. Slice each duck breast on a slight bias and place some of the truffle emulsion over and around the duck breasts.

Duck Spice

2 star anise

8 cloves

1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

2 teaspoons coriander seed

1 Tablespoon of sea salt

1 Tablespoon five spice powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Place the star anise, cloves, peppercorns, and coriander in a dry pan and heat gently over low heat, stirring frequently, until fragrant. Grind to a fine powder, stir in the salt, five spice, and cinnamon and store in an airtight container.

Truffle Emulsion

1 large Portobello mushroom, gills removed

2 Tablespoons olive oil

sea salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

1 large egg

juice of ½ a lemon

1 Tablespoon roasted garlic

1 cup vegetable oil

1 Tablespoon white truffle oil

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Rub the mushroom with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the mushroom gill side down on a baking pan and roast for 15 minute until soft. Roughly chop the mushroom and reserve any juices. In the bowl of a blender, add the egg, lemon juice, roasted garlic, mushroom and reserved juice and blend until smooth. With the motor running, slowly stream in the vegetable oil until fully incorporated. Add the truffle oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.