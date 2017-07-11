Girlfriend of man fatally shot by Evangeline Parish deputy released from jail

Undated booking photo of Dequince Brown

VILLE PLATTE, La. (AP) — The girlfriend of a man who was shot and killed by a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy has been released from jail less than a week after her arrest on a charge she tried to kill the officer during a struggle.

District Attorney Trent Brignac says 21-year-old Dequince Brown was released from the Evangeline Parish jail Tuesday after a judge set her bond at $75,000. Brown was arrested last week on a charge of attempted second-degree murder of a police officer.

A state police report says the deputy fatally shot 27-year-old Dejuan Guillory last Thursday on a rural road in Mamou after Brown jumped on the deputy’s back, bit him and tried to grab his gun.

A defense attorney says Brown claims she only jumped on the deputy after he shot Guillory.

