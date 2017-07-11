Lafayette Parish deputies seek public’s help in locating stolen giraffe display

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a Giraffe display that was stolen from a business on July 4, 2017.

The animal display was stolen from the front of a business in the 700 block of East Gloria Switch Road.

Cpl. John Mowell described the giraffe display as 10 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, and is made out of sheet metal and rebar.

Authorities say the display is valued at $1,000.

Anyone with any information about the stolen property is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.