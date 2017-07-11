Mamou residents react to recent officer-involved shooting

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) -The deputy involved shooting that occurred in Mamou last week has made national headlines.

The shooting death of 27-year-old Dejuan Guillory has shaken this small community. On Tuesday, Guillory’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Dequince Brown was granted bond and released from jail. She had been arrested for attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

Locally, the incident has brought out many emotions and with Brown’s release from jail.

In Mamou, residents were hesitant to comment on the case, but those who did, said they have questions that remain unanswered.

One resident, Sidney Hallow, said:”I just want to comment on the shooting that someone is lying. It shouldn’t have happened that way. That’s the way I feel about it. Even though I know the person, something’s still not right.”

Another resident, Thaddeus Thompson, said: “That’s my cousin. And I know he was a very good child and everything. And I know that the family is suffering right now.”

A Guillory family friend says they will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday night at the Mamou skating rink in memory of Dejuan.

