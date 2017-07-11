Marksville teen killed in St. Landry Parish; Family searching for answers

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Bishop Barton (Courtesy: Barton Family)

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) – KALB TV is reporting that a family in Marksville is in mourning following a suspicious death in St. Landry Parish.

On June 30, 19 year old Bishop Barton  was a passenger in a vehicle and was shot while travelling along I-49 southbound in St. Landry Parish.

He was driven back to Bunkie General Hospital where he later died.

It happened on June 30, KALB reports, and family members say not much information has been provided to them since then.

A press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is pending, KALB said.

 

