New Broussard splash pad to remain open for general public

BROUSSARD, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Broussard officials vowed Monday that the splash pad at the new St. Julien Park and Sports Complex will be available for public use at all times.

Over the weekend, some families were disappointed to arrive at the splash pad, only to find it closed during some hours for private events.

“It lit a fire under me, because my child was so excited to go, and then you have to tell them we’re not going anymore,” said Rheanne Veazey, a mother of two young children who tried to go to the splash pad Sunday. “I did not pay increases in taxes to not enjoy a public space.”

Amy Jones, spokeswoman for the City of Broussard, said Mayor Charles Langlinais and council members discussed the issue over the weekend.

Going forward, citizens will only be able to reserve a pavilion and/or tables in the park.

“The splash pads themselves will not be closed to the public use,” Jones said.

The park and complex opened less than two weeks ago. It is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

“The splash pad has become the most popular attraction,” Jones said, adding that officials are discussing adding more water features to the park, including more splash pads.

Jones said those who reserved the splash pads this weekend had paid a fee to do so. Pavilions can be reserved for a $25 fee. A fee for renting tables is yet to be determined.

Anyone interested in renting a pavilion can call 337-330-2395.

Veazey, who had started an online petition Sunday to keep the splash pad open to the public, said she felt reassured after talking to park officials Monday.

“I do feel confident,” she said. “The gentleman I spoke to was very apologetic and concerned about making sure all citizens can enjoy it. All I can do is take their word, and if it is closed again, I’ll take further action.”

The park and complex also includes sports fields, basketball courts, walking/jogging trails, playground equipment and more. For more information, visit broussardrec.com.