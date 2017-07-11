New Iberia woman misdials sheriff’s office, leads to her arrest

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A misdial to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a New Iberia woman and man over the weekend.

St. Mary Parish Detectives say they received a phone call from 32 year old Leandrea Fuselier of New Iberia stating that she wanted to arrange a “drop off” of contraband items at the jail.

Based on the conversation, detectives say they determined that Fuselier had dialed the wrong number.

During the course of the conversation, detectives say Fuselier told them that she wanted to arrange a delivery of contraband at a gas station in the Jeanerette area and that she wanted it delivered to the St. Mary Parish Jail.

Narcotics detectives say they agreed to meet, and on arrival made contact with Fuselier and 33 year old Jeremy Green of New Iberia.

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, detectives say they located a brown paper bag containing synthetic cannabinoids, marijuana, Valium pills, Adderall pills, tobacco, and a cell phone.

Both were detained. A child was also inside the vehicle, detectives say.

A further investigation revealed that Fuselier and Green were conspiring with 36 year old Kurwin Lewis of New Iberia, an inmate at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. .

Fuselier and Green were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Both were charged with:

Possession of sched iv drug w/ intent to distribute

Possession of sched ii drug w/intent to distribute

P oeesssion of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minon

Conspiracy to enter contraband into a penal institution

Lewis remains incarcerated.

Jeremy Green (SMPSO)