St. Martin Parish Animal Services waiving pet adoption fees this week to help overcrowded shelter

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – St. Martin Parish Animal Services is waiving its pet adoption fees this week in order to clear the parish’s overcrowded animal shelter.

The adoption fee is waived for cats, kittens, puppies, and dogs until Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Adopted pets will already be spayed/neutered, vaccinated for rabies, and microchipped.

Michelle Brignac, the shelter’s director, told News 10 that the shelter currently has about 60 dogs and 25 cats but is only set up to comfortably house 40 dogs and 15 cats.

For more information contact the St. Martin Parish Animal Services at (337) 394-1220 at 1004 Industrial Park Road St. Martinville, LA 70582 or visit their website at https://www.stmartinparish.net/animal-services/.