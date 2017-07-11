St. Martin Parish Animal Services waiving pet adoption this week fees to clear overcrowded shelter

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – St. Martin Parish Animal Services is waiving its pet adoption fees this week in order to clear the parish’s overcrowded animal shelter.

The adoption fee is waived for cats, kittens, puppies, and dogs until Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Adopted pets will already be spayed/neutered, vaccinated for rabies, and microchipped.

For more information contact the St. Martin Shelter at (337) 394-1220 at 1004 Industrial Park Road St. Martinville, LA 70582 or visit their website at https://www.stmartinparish.net/animal-services/.