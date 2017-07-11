UHC to open new urgent care clinic to serve Medicaid patients

(The Daily Advertiser) – University Hospital & Clinics is opening a new urgent care clinic to serve Medicaid patients across Acadiana.

According to a press release from the hospital system, the clinic will begin seeing patients July 13, and is believed to be the first in the region to accept Medicaid.

“We recognize illnesses don’t just happen during regular clinic hours, they happen later at night and on weekends too,” Katie Hebert, CEO of UHC said in an issued statement. “This clinic provides anyone with Medicaid an option. They will no longer need to go to the Emergency Room with an extended wait.”

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 5-9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and can be reached at Entrance 1 on UHC’s campus. UHC is located at 2390 W. Congress St.

For more information on the clinic, visit UHCLafayette.com.