Video: Berwick Police investigating business burglary

BERWICK, La. (KLFY) Berwick Police are asking for help in finding a suspect who was caught on camera in a business burglary.

It happened the night of June 17 at the Mobile One Express on Highway 90 in Berwick.

An employee reported that cash and a small safe were stolen from the location.

Officers arrived and found that the front glass door was shattered.

Video evidence shows the crime happened around 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berwick Police Chief James Richard or Assistant Chief David Leonard at 985-384-7710 or the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622 or crimewatch@stmaryso.com.

All callers will remain anonymous.