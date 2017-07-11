Woman accused of looting flooded neighbor’s home in Tangipahoa Parish then selling items at yard sale

AMITE, La. (WWLTV) – Investigators in Tangipahoa Parish say a woman looted her neighbor’s flooded home then sold stolen items in several yard sales.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, deputies began investigating a looting incident on Thomas Road in Amite in December. A large number of personal belongings were stolen from the flooded home, including dishware, decorations and furniture.

Deputies say the looter entered the home by breaking a window.

Detectives received a tip last week that 29-year-old Danielle Mease, the victim’s next-door neighbor, sold one of the stolen items to another neighbor.

Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant on Mease’s home and recovered an assortment of stolen tools, clothing and designer hand bags. Mease’s live-in boyfriend, 53-year-old Antolin Almaguer was arrested at the scene. Mease refused to turn herself in.

Edwards said Almaguer admitted that Mease operated a yard sale and frequented the flooded home where the looting happened. He also confirmed that the stolen property recovered at the home had been brought there by Mease.

Detectives said they located an advertisement for a yard sale on Thomas Lane that was visible from Highway 16.

Mease turned herself into authorities Monday and was charged with possession of stolen property, theft by fraud and looting.

Almaguer was booked on possession of stolen property, possession of schedule-2, controlled dangerous substance and possession of schedule-3 controlled dangerous substances.