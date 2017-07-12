Abbeville Police seek public’s help in identifying car burglary suspect

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Police in Abbeville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in two car burglaries that occurred around the 4th of July Holiday last week.

Officers responded to the incident reported around 1:40 a.m. on on July 4, 2017, near South State Street and East Lafayette Street.

Lt. David Hardy said investigators discovered a suspect broke the glass window of a car parked on a private lot and then stole a purse that was left inside the car.

During the investigation, another person reported a second vehicle burglary that occurred in that same parking lot. The second victim stated that their vehicle’s window was also broken and a purse was stolen from inside.

Police have now learned that a debit card from one of the stolen purses was used at a nearby gas station only minutes after officers responded to initial complaint on July 4, 2017.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and owner of the silver 2004 Ford Taurus featured in the photographs.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to have “busted rear shocks due to the way the vehicle’s rear appears significantly lower than the front,” according to Hardy.