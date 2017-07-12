Brusly man accused of abusing grandmother, holding her hostage

BRUSLY, La. (AP) — A man who authorities say abused his grandmother and held her hostage inside of a bathroom has been arrested.

Brusly police tell local news outlets that Trey Ramey was arrested Tuesday and charged with several offenses including false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

Authorities say Ramey locked his grandmother in the bathroom while he wielded a knife and threatened her life.

Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux says this is the most troubling case he has witnessed.

Further details have not been released. It’s unclear if Ramey has a lawyer.