Community activists voice concerns about fatal officer-involved shooting in Evangeline Parish

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Community activists from around the state gathered today at the Evangeline Parish Courthouse to voice their concerns in the deputy-involved shooting death of 27-year old DeJuan Guillory.

New Black Panther Party member Joe Lawrence addressed problems in the system and a lack of justice for African-Americans at the gathering

“Houston we have a problem…let me rephrase that, Ville Platte, Evangeline Parish you have a problem!” Lawrence exclaimed.

“It’s the system right here. It’s the system that we have here in Evangeline Parish that is really against African-Americans,” said community activist Arthur Sampson.

Reverend Raymond Brown, an activist with National Action Now referenced the ambush shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge, how the shooter grew weary of black men being shot and killed at the hands of police.

“The community is angry. I know there are some revolutionaries out there, they’re looking at their gun and guess what, I’m not advocating violence but I’m telling the truth, somebody is going to get hurt!” Brown said.

Others recommended a boycott. Not spending money at Evangeline Parish businesses until those business owners stand up for what protesters say is an absence of justice.

“Walmart, Kmart, the mom and pops stores, Evangeline Parish. If they do not put that pressure on the DA, Mr. Brignac, if they do not put the pressure on him, you stop spending your money in their stores,” Community Activist Donald Broussard suggested.

With different stories circulating about what happened on the morning of July 6th, District Attorney Trent Brignac is asking for the public’s patience.

“It does take time to process the investigation. The worst thing investigators can do is rush and get it wrong so, we’d rather take a little time but a reasonable amount of time and try to get it right,” Brignac said.

Briganc added that after he had a conversation with state police, he believes a coroner’s report should be available by early next week.